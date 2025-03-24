Major PennDOT project coming to McKnight Road as crews will work on bridge over Babcock Boulevard

A major change is coming to McKnight Road this weekend as PennDOT prepares to do work on the bridge that crosses over Babcock Boulevard.

Traffic is going to be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction near the Babcock interchange.

For drivers headed southbound towards the city of Pittsburgh, a crossover will take place just past Ross Municipal Drive.

One lane of traffic in each direction will use the northbound lanes of the road and then traffic will cross back over to normal lanes shortly after crossing the bridge.

An aerial view from the KDKA Drone Team shows McKnight Road near the Babcock Boulevard interchange where major work is set to get underway. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The crossover work is being implemented so that crews can perform major work to the bridge's deck and barriers.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang says workers will be protected behind a center barrier.

When the work in the southbound lanes of the bridge is completed, crews will work on the other side.

Throughout the closure, the ramp to get onto McKnight Road heading southbound from Babcock Boulevard will be closed.

There are a lot of moving parts, so there's no definitive end date yet, but it looks like the work will wrap up early in the summer.