ATF assisting McKeesport police investigation of vehicle fires - "I think it's safe to say that it was arson."

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - The train tracks were busy above ground near the McKeesport police station this morning. On the ground, it was too.

"In our backyard like this, it's very heartbreaking," McKeesport police chief Mark Steele said.

It's heartbreaking to see four police cars charred in what appears to be something intentional. McKeesport's mayor did not mince words Wednesday.

"I think it's safe to say that it was arson," Mayor Michael Cherepka said.

Cherepka believes this apparent arson was targeted.

"Obviously, this is an attack on police," he said. "And the one thing we are very grateful for is that there were no injuries.

Police got the call sometime before 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Fire crews, officers, and K-9 crews sniffed around too.

Police say there aren't any cameras in the lot. It's right next to the police station and the fire station. They are checking around the surrounding area, though.

"Our guys are using technology to hopefully figure things out on this investigation," Steele said.

KDKA saw one person from the ATF on-scene early Wednesday morning. The agency confirmed that it is assisting police in the investigation.

"We're happy to support them – today, and any other day also," Ronald Sabotchick, ATF Resident Agent in Charge, said.

Pools of melted rubber surround the wheels of the burned cop cars. As the scent fills the air, McKeesport's chief can't think about how this is rare.

"To get woken up at 3:12 in the morning that 4 police cars are on fire in the lower lot – my heart sunk to my stomach," Steele said. "I've never heard that call before."

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would help lead them to an arrest. They're asking that you call McKeesport Police with any information.