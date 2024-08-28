Investigation underway after multiple McKeesport police vehicles catch fire

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway in McKeesport after multiple police vehicles in a parking lot caught fire.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed several SUVs burnt out in the lot that's located along Lysle Boulevard and is used for police cars and other city vehicles.

Four police vehicles in total were burnt out, sources tells KDKA.

Multiple vehicles caught fire early Wednesday morning in the City of McKeesport's parking lot used for police cars and other city vehicles. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the incident started just before 3:15 a.m. when police officers and firefighters were called to the scene.

Investigators were also on scene taking pictures and collecting evidence.

It's unclear whether the vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

