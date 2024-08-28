Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after multiple McKeesport police vehicles catch fire

By Mike Darnay, Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple vehicles burnt out in McKeesport city parking lot
Multiple vehicles burnt out in McKeesport city parking lot 01:30

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) --  An investigation is underway in McKeesport after multiple police vehicles in a parking lot caught fire.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed several SUVs burnt out in the lot that's located along Lysle Boulevard and is used for police cars and other city vehicles.

Four police vehicles in total were burnt out, sources tells KDKA. 

screenshot-2024-08-28-044958.png
Multiple vehicles caught fire early Wednesday morning in the City of McKeesport's parking lot used for police cars and other city vehicles. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the incident started just before 3:15 a.m. when police officers and firefighters were called to the scene.

Investigators were also on scene taking pictures and collecting evidence.

It's unclear whether the vehicles were intentionally set on fire.  

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.