McKeesport officer injured during arrest

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after a McKeesport officer was injured during an arrest.

Court documents say police responded to a complaint about someone driving erratically in the area of Walnut Street and 29th Street on Sunday night.

According the criminal complaint, the driver, Clarence Ball Jr., screamed at two officers, attempted to run and fought with the officers to try and get free while handcuffed.

One officer took Ball down and the two landed on the other officer. She sustained injuries to her tailbone, rotator cuff and ribs.

Police said they found a loaded gun, cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.

Ball faces a slew of charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license and driving violations.