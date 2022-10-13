McKeesport police searching for missing 17-year-old Zykia Settles

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Zykia Settles is missing from Olive Street. She's known to hang out in the Hi View Gardens area of McKeesport and Duquesne, police said.

McKeesport police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Zykia Settles. (Photo provided by City of McKeesport Police Department/Facebook)

She's described as 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.