McKeesport's Kemon Spell announces commitment to the University of Georgia

McKeesport's Kemon Spell has announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Georgia.

Spell, who is the No. 1 running back recruit in all of the United States, had originally committed to Penn State University, which changed when James Franklin was fired last year.

Other schools in contention to lock up Spell's recruitment were Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Miami.

Last year as a junior, Spell missed five games but still rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns.

During the opening game of the season for McKeesport last year, Spell returned the game's opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Delaware Valley.

McKeesport running back Kemon Spell trots into the endzone on a 97-yard kickoff return on Aug. 23rd, 2025 against Delaware Valley at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Spell had five touchdowns with nearly 300 rushing yards in the win for McKeesport, ultimately helping lead his team to the WPIAL 4A Championship game where they came up short, losing to Aliquippa.

According to 247Sports.com, Spell, who is listed at 5'9" and 205 pounds, is at the top of the site's running back rankings for the 2027 class.

In addition to being rated the No. 1 running back in the country, Spell is rated as the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2027 class.

An online scouting report describes Spell as "a mix between a tank and a jackrabbit."

"Fits the bill of a hard-nosed football player given the physicality he also flashes on defense while doubling as a cornerback," the report said.