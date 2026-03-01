Fugitive wanted in Pittsburgh for 5 months found hiding underneath of a bed

The search for a man who had been on the run for nearly half a year came to an end on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, 31-year-old Travell Dean was declared a fugitive in September 2025 after failing to appear for trial on a firearms violation. Two months after that, a second bench warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for arraignment on another firearms violation.

Along with all of that, he also had an active warrant to escape when he fled after he was granted permission to meet with his attorney.

Detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office learned that Dean had been residing at an apartment on Coursin Street in McKeesport.

Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, they went to the apartment to see if Dean was there. After knocking on the door, they heard frantic movement inside.

Once inside, they found Dean hiding underneath a bed.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now being housed inside the Allegheny County Jail.