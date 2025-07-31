Woman shot, critically injured during attempted murder-suicide in McKeesport

A woman was shot and critically injured during an attempted murder-suicide overnight in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say detectives from their Homicide Unit were called for assistance after the incident unfolded early Thursday morning along Grandview Avenue.

Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man inside a home and both had been shot, police said.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting and police say the early investigation appears to show that the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.