McKeesport Area superintendent urges Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation to reconsider ending partnership with district

The McKeesport Area superintendent is urging the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation to reconsider ending its partnership with the school district.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Don MacFann said that since taking the job to lead the district, he's prioritized strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.

"I am writing to respectfully request reconsideration of this decision and to provide important context regarding our concerns and attempts to strengthen our collaboration," MacFann said.

In the letter, MacFann highlighted a number of issues that the district addressed with the foundation in March, including concerns over a foundation employee, district policies not being followed by foundation staff members, and changes made to a district facility without approval of the school board.

MacFann says he feels that the decision to dissolve the partnership appears to "stem from a breakdown in communication, rather than an irreconcilable difference in goals."

"Together, we can realign our efforts to serve the best interest of our students and community," MacFann said.

Lawmaker provides information on why partnership between McKeesport schools and Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation ends

State Sen. Nick Pisciottano said Wednesday that his understanding was Dick's was willing to continue their involvement in the district, but wanted to have a seat at the table when big decisions were being made.

Dick's Sporting Goods said the terms of the partnership were clear from the beginning. It did not just want to provide funding; it wanted to have a say.

Through the years, Dick's Sporting Goods has invested in camp programs, learning initiatives, extra staffing, playground upgrades, a community resource center and much more.