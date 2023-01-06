McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department decertified

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - The McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department said it's been decertified.

In a Facebook post, the department said it was notified on Thursday of its decertification by the borough of McKees Rocks.

"Residents of The McKees Rocks Borough, we would like to thank you for your trust in allowing us to serve your community for the last 40 years," the fire department wrote in its post.

The department said the borough is recognizing Presston Volunteer Fire Department in Stowe Township as their fire service, effective immediately.

The department did not give a reason for the decertification.