Grandma wanted in boy's overdose facing new charges after 2 more kids test positive for drugs

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A grandmother wanted in her infant grandson's overdose is facing more charges after police said two other children in her care tested positive for drugs.

Robbie Boyer was charged after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed at a home on Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks Sunday. The boy was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

Police said 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the boy but took off when police arrived. Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.

On Friday, police announced another warrant was issued for Boyer's arrest after a 9-year-old girl tested positive for cocaine metabolite and a 3-year-old boy tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Boyer is facing several counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Police said she's still on the run.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.