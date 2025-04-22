McDonald police looking for man accused of smashing cruiser window

The McDonald Borough Police Department is looking for a man accused of vandalizing a police car.

They have video of the unidentified man from surveillance cameras and an idea of why he committed the alleged crime.

McDonald police told KDKA-TV that they've dealt with people having their car windows busted out or driver side windows being busted, and valuables being stolen from civilian vehicles, but this time, an individual with a baseball bat was targeting one of their cars.

Police say the suspect visited the station around 9:20 Sunday night.

"(He) walked in front of the fire department, walked to our station, walked up to the front door, appeared to have tried to contact a police officer," said Officer Erik Kulick.

Armed with the bat, the suspect wore a face mask and a dark hoodie.

"When no one came quickly, he walked to the side of a police car and smacked it with a baseball bat."

After the individual allegedly smashed up the patrol unit's window, he took off.

"He appears to have gotten into another vehicle and drove away," Officer Kulick added.

As for why this person chose to bust up a police car's window, police think the suspect was trying to lure an officer outside for some reason.

Investigators say there was a police officer on duty who was headed outside when the alleged suspect fled the scene.

"He was maybe 15 to 20 seconds too late."

Other pictures show the suspect had a design on the back of his hoodie.

"We believe we're looking for an adult male, possibly in their mid-20s," Officer Kulick said.

Police hope someone might recognize him, and if you see or know of him, police advise residents to stay away and call 911 instead.

"There would be no point to confront that person directly. Just contact us or Washington County 911."