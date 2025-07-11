2nd annual Clementine Block Party in McCandless scheduled for later this month

Family of Pennsylvania child who won fight against rare gene mutation stepping up to help others

The family of a McCandless girl who is alive because of incredible medical care is leading an effort to make sure others in the same situation have the same opportunities they did.

With a T-shift looking like an orange gown and streaks of color in her hair, Clementine Blackham is now deep into a part of her life that can test any parent's patience.

"People always say the terrible 2s," her mother, Tanner Blackham, said. "For us, it's throw the tantrum. I didn't think I'd watch you have the tantrum, and that's so cool that you get to."

KDKA-TV first told the story of Clementine in 2023. She was facing a bone marrow-type of cancer that most thought she was not going to survive. But after years of treatment and serious concern, little Clementine won her fight against a rare gene mutation, with the help of bone marrow and blood transfusions.

The family said Clementine Blackham survived due to the kindness of those who joined the battle to give the child a fighting chance. To try and help others, her mom and grandma have organized a special event.

"On Monday, July 21, we are hosting our second annual Clementine Block Party. We'll be doing a blood drive, a bone marrow registration station. We'll have 30-plus vendors coming and selling items. We're going to have a very special launch and announcement of something."

The family has also started a foundation for others traveling down the difficult path they've endured.

"Whether that's groceries while they're living at the hospital, or if their child needs a new toy while they're at the hospital, or a new pack-and-play while they're there, we want to be that person for them," Tanner Blackham said. "The other two-fold of the foundation will go back into research for rare diseases."

But that is the concern for the adults. For Clementine Blackham and her sister, life is now about being there for each other, playing with their cat and lots of "Peppa Pig."

The block party is at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland in McCandless.