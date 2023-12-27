Mayor of Seven Fields Borough arrested after reported physical altercation with his wife
SEVEN FIELDS BOROUGH, PA (KDKA) - The Mayor of Seven Fields Borough was arrested after getting into an alleged fight over the Christmas holiday.
State police say Dean Galitsis and his wife, Tami, got into a physical fight at a home on Northridge Drive on Saturday.
The mayor said "things escalated" when his wife threatened him with a knife, leaving him injured. Tami Galitsis is claiming it was self-defense.
Both of them were booked into the Butler Co. prison on a list of charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.