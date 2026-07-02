"Mayor of Kingstown" wraps up filming final season in Pittsburgh

"Mayor of Kingstown" has wrapped up filming its fifth and final season in Pittsburgh.

Since the Paramount+ show began filming in western Pennsylvania in 2022, the Pittsburgh Film Office says it has injected over $325 million into the local economy and created over 10,000 jobs. In total, the show has had 457 shoot days in the Pittsburgh area.

"We look forward to seeing your work on the screen and thank you for several years of dedication to the region," the Pittsburgh Film Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Production of the show's fifth and final eight-episode season began in March. According to Paramount+, the new season follows what happens when an FBI agent described as a "dedicated lawman" arrives in Kingstown and "threatens to disrupt the tenuous balance of power."

Jeremy Renner, who stars as Mike McLusky, marked the end of the show in an Instagram post, saying he was "filled with gratitude."

"I am so very thankful for all of your support over the years—it has given my stride and purpose in my recovery and love in my heart," Renner wrote. "Thank you cast and crew for carrying me through when necessary."

Renner broke dozens of bones and underwent multiple surgeries after he was involved in an accident involving a 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day in 2023. He has said that returning to the set of "Mayor of Kingstown" for Season 3 helped him cope.

The release date for Season 5 hasn't been announced yet.