Mayor Gainey visits apartment building where 2-year-old girl died in fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey visited an apartment building in the East Hills where a 2-year-old girl died in a fire last month.

Praise Lemons was fatally injured in the fire that broke out at the Maple Ridge Apartments on Dec. 27. Two others were injured in the blaze that heavily damaged one apartment building. Other apartments had smoke and water damage.

Now, the city is concerned about the living conditions at the complex, as Gainey and Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley visited the building on Monday.

The two said residents are living in deplorable conditions. They also are looking to find the owner of the complex, which has been condemned by city crews. Gainey said people have complained about not having heat and rodent infestations.

"You're coming home to a house that has no heat and you have kids," Gainey said. "No one should have to live like that, and we've had a difficult time finding out who the ownership is. We know the name, but it's the principals that we've been trying to get in touch with. Because at the end of the day, they should be doing a much better job of taking care of this property."

The Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections said no one is allowed to return to the building until crews deem it safe. The families are staying in a hotel in Monroeville.

Also, investigators with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire are asking for information in connection to the deadly fire. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have also provided an online form where people can share photos or videos of the fire.