2 kids, 1 adult injured after fire rips through Pittsburgh apartment building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responded to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Park Hill Drive around 9 p.m. for the blaze. Officials said three people, including two children, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said the two kids were in critical condition at the last check. The condition of the third person, an adult, was not immediately known. All of the victims lived in the same apartment, officials said. A security guard at the complex who tried to rescue the people inside was also evaluated.

Firefighters had to rescue the children from the blaze by going through the windows and bringing them down the stairs, according to authorities.

The fire heavily damaged one apartment. There was smoke and water damage in other apartments. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution. Officials could not say on Friday night when residents would be allowed to return.

"I got tears in my eyes," resident Yugonda Akrie said. "These are two little kids. It's two days after Christmas. What do you say if we lose these kids? Somebody got to have accountability for what went on here tonight. There are several homes here right now that don't have heat, so the rent office has given them space heaters."

Some residents who do not have heat said they are now afraid to use the space heaters. The cause of the fire is unknown.