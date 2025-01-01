Watch CBS News
Investigators asking for information connected to deadly East Hills apartment fire

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire are asking for information connected to a deadly fire that took place in the city's East Hills neighborhood last week.

A fire broke out last Friday evening along Park Hill Drive at the Maple Ridge Apartments. Firefighters broke through the windows to the building and got two children out.

snapshot-2024-12-27t220128-759.jpg
 Maple Ridge Apartments on Park Hill Drive in Pittsburgh  Credit: KDKA

Praise Lemons, a two-year-old girl, ended up dying at the hospital. Her sister and her mother both suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and investigators are now asking for the public's help with providing information connected to the deadly blaze.

Investigators are expected to be in the area near where the fire happened and will be canvassing the neighborhood looking for any witnesses who may know anything about what sparked the flames.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have also provided an online form where people can share photos or videos of the fire, if they have any,

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

