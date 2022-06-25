Mayor Gainey meets with at-risk youth at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey met today with Pittsburgh-area adolescents to discuss reducing gun violence, in a summit hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

More than 50 youths and their parents were invited to the summit, which was organized by the Reverend Cornell Jones, the city's Group Violence Intervention coordinator, and Sister Mary Williams from Save A Life Today Pittsburgh.

"If our Plan for Peace is going to be successful then we must listen to those impacted by gun violence," said Mayor Gainey. "I am grateful to the Pittsburgh Penguins for their support in bringing us together, as well as Council President Kail-Smith for providing an opportunity for us to build strong community partnerships, and creating space for us to hear directly from the youth in our city about what we can do to make Pittsburgh a safe city for them and their families."

A larger conference was had before groups were split up to share smaller conversations.

"The Penguins fully support Mayor Gainey and his administration's efforts to reduce violence and provide for an all-hands collaborative approach to provide better opportunities for our youth," said Kevin Acklin, President of Business Operations of the Penguins. "We stand ready to serve, together with other city organizations and leaders, to chart a safer and more prosperous path forward for our neighborhoods," Acklin added.