Mayor Ed Gainey to call on lawmakers to act with commonsense gun legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will call on lawmakers to act now with commonsense gun control legislation following a violent weekend in the city.

Gainey will meet alongside members of the community at the City-County Building on Monday morning.

They hope that a push for more legislation will help put at end of the violence and shootings -- like the ones that happened throughout Pittsburgh this past weekend.

The latest occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police say two men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds and both were in critical condition. One of the two men, later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Mitchell, died.

Detectives are working to find out where the crimes occurred.

Earlier in the weekend, three women were shot along South 12th Street on the South Side.

Two of the women were shot in the leg and the other woman was shot in the hand.

Hours after this shooting, another shooting took place in the city's Knoxville neighborhood when 21-year-old Julian Reese-Krasausky shot a man and a woman.

Reese-Krasausky then led police on a foot chase into Mt. Oliver and shot an officer, whose bulletproof vest prevented any life-threatening injuries.

Police say Reese-Krausasky had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but they don't know where the shooting took place.

All four individuals in the incident were taken to the hospital.

The briefing with Mayor Gainey and community members will be held at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed on CBS News Pittsburgh.

