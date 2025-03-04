Mayor Ed Gainey's pick for Pittsburgh police chief, Christopher Ragland, is withdrawing name, leaving force

Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Christopher Ragland has withdrawn his name from the nomination process, and will not become the permanent bureau police chief, sources have told KDKA-TV. Ragland has decided to leave the bureau altogether.

Ragland was Mayor Gainey's pick to steady the police bureau and become the permanent replacement of former Chief Larry Scirotto.

Ragland, a 31-year career police veteran, had served as chief in an acting capacity since Scirotto retired last fall to become a full-time college basketball referee.

After surviving three months in an acting capacity, Mayor Gainey had tabbed him to become the permanent successor. Ragland faced opposition on City Council and from some community groups who delayed his confirmation and called for a series of public hearings.

Sources say Ragland became frustrated with the process and feared the vote would be delayed until after the May primary, putting his future in doubt.

Now, the mayor must find another acting chief. Ragland has told the administration he will be stepping down immediately, officially leaving in June, but using his accrued personal time until his official departure.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the mayor's office, which has not yet responded.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this developing story in our later newscasts.