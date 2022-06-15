Mayor Ed Gainey, city leaders discuss South Side violence during town hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey met with the South Side community at a town hall meeting about the ongoing violence.

Business owners and neighborhood residents voiced their concerns on Tuesday in front of the mayor, the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh fire.

Some people called for more law enforcement. Councilman Bruce Kraus said there are no easy solutions.

"I'm mad as hell, and I am not going to take this anymore," Kraus said.

"What we can't do is point the finger at each other," Gainey said. "What we can't do is argue with one another."

Gainey, Kraus and other city leaders said they are committed to fighting the rising violence on the South Side. Those who live and work in the neighborhood are demanding change.

"You are going to lose people who live here," resident Jerry Morosco said.

"We need proactive policing, setting curfews, early bar closing, early food vendor closing, underage checks and moving people along," another person said.

"Heavy presence speaks volumes, curfews should be set for teens, go back to being proactive than reactive," said Christie Neff, owner of Twelve Whiskey BBQ

Gainey did not make promises, saying that he will use all of the tools at his disposal to enforce the law.

"We plan to focus on our policing effort but also using other tools of enforcement from PLI, which is here tonight, the fire bureau, which is here tonight, and also our code enforcement," Gainey said.

Pittsburgh Police Commander John Fisher discussed proposals to get 15 officers permanently on the South Side and occasionally bring in the state police. He also suggested businesses post visible signs about drinking. The fire department said it is going to start handing out $1,000 fines to businesses over capacity.

Some residents called for more police, including mounted patrols, and a curfew for minors.

"We're at a tipping point, resident Joe Zaff said.

"What we have to do is show respect, talk direct and help one another as we change this culture," Gainey said. "I'm committed to that."

Gainey said he plans on visiting the South Side again in a couple of weeks.