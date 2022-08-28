Watch CBS News
Mayor Ed Gainey hosting 'Community Cookouts' on the North Shore

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers can have lunch or dinner with Mayor Ed Gainey today.

The mayor and the first lady are hosting two community cookouts on the North Shore.

One of them will take place at Armstrong Field from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then the other at Allegheny Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be a DJ, free food, and time with other community members.

You will have to RSVP in advance and you can do so at this link.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

