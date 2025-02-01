Mayor Ed Gainey's chief of staff resigns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jake Wheatley, who has served as the city of Pittsburgh's chief of staff for the last three years, has resigned.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office issued a press release on Saturday, saying his resignation took effect on Wednesday.

It's unclear why Wheatley suddenly resigned from his position. To replace him, Mayor Gainey has named Chief Economic Development Officer Kyle Chintalapalli as his new chief of staff.

In a statement on the change, Mayor Gainey said Chintalapalli has already served the city well and is confident he can step into the role.

"As Chief Economic Development Officer, Kyle has been essential to my Administration's successes in shaping and fostering equitable economic development, especially our critical work to address the housing crisis," Mayor Gainey said. "I have every confidence in his ability to step up into the role of Chief of Staff."

"I'm honored by the confidence Mayor Gainey has placed in me by asking me to take on this challenge," Chintalapalli said. "Under Mayor Gainey's leadership, we've begun to rebuild the city government's ability to serve its residents effectively, fostering inclusive growth, reducing community violence, and empowering our most marginalized residents. I'm excited to support the Mayor as Chief of Staff as we continue that essential work."

Chintalapalli also will oversee the city's public relations and strategic initiatives and retain his economic development portfolio.