Man missing for weeks found dead in Pennsylvania

Human remains believed to be a missing man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, were found in Monroe County, officials said.

Matthew Thompson was reportedly last seen on Feb. 13, and the City of Bethlehem Police Department said in a Facebook post that human remains believed to be his were found on Sunday in the area of the Mount Pocono Municipal Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Police said that while the investigation into his disappearance continues, the remains "did not reveal any clear or apparent signs of foul play."

Timeline of Matthew Thompson's disappearance

Police said the 43-year-old Thompson was last seen around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 by his wife, who reported him missing on Feb. 15. Officials said he traveled to Tobyhanna in Monroe County on Feb. 13 for a real estate transaction in preparation for a move. Police said later that day, he stopped using his cell phone.

Thompson's vehicle was towed from a private road on Feb. 13, and he attempted to request a rideshare later that night, but left the location before the driver arrived, Bethlehem police said.

He was also seen on surveillance cameras in the area of Fork Street in Mount Pocono. That was the last known sighting of him, police said.

Authorities said investigators checked hospitals, jails and with other local law enforcement agencies about Thompson's missing persons case.

"Detectives believed there was a significant possibility Mr. Thompson may have been deceased prior to the missing person report being filed," police said on Facebook.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Police said they hope it will provide clarity regarding what happened the night he went missing.