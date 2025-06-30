Watch CBS News
Golf

Matt Vogt ties course record at Indianapolis country club on heels of U.S. Open appearance

Mike Darnay
Matt Vogt's hot streak is still going as he tied a course record at a country club in Indianapolis just two weeks after playing in the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Vogt, a Cranberry Township native who is a dentist based out of Indianapolis, qualified for the U.S. Open and was back in his hometown playing in the U.S. Open at Oakmont earlier this month, where he used to be a caddie. 

Now just two weeks after feeling the hometown love at Oakmont where he says he signed his first-ever autographs, Vogt has tied the course record at the Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis.

Vogt shared his big day on his Instagram page along with his scorecard from the round, where he fired a bogey-free 62 to tie the record that was set by Eric Steger in 2020.

kdka-matt-vogt-golf-indianapolis.jpg
Matt Vogt fired a bogey-free 62 to tie the course record at the Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis.  Matt Vogt / Instagram

Vogt's 62 consisted of eight birdies and ten pars for a score of -8 on the Par 70 course. 

"Awesome day at an awesome place," Vogt said on Instagram. 

