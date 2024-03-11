Jackpot-winning ticket worth $890K sold in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was bought in Westmoreland County.

The ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on Route 30 in Irwin matched all six winning numbers in Sunday's Match 6 Lotto -- 5-8-18-23-30-37 -- to win the $890,000 jackpot prize. The 7-Eleven gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 30,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket every time.

It's the third time in under a month that a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold in Westmoreland County. Someone bought a ticket worth $920,000 at the Giant Eagle on Route 30 in Greensburg and a $1.4 million ticket was sold at the Par Mar on Grand Boulevard in Monessen.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winners who bought their tickets from a lottery retailer should immediately sign the back. Online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account after their claim has been processed.

How is Match 6 Lotto played?

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have a computer randomly select them. The computer then randomly selects two more sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers for a total of 18.

Players can win up to four times on each ticket -- once on each of three lines and by combining all 18 numbers.

Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can buy up to 26 draws in advance.