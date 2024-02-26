Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $920K sold in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County hit the jackpot.

A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $920,000 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Route 30 in Greensburg. It matched all six winning numbers, 12-14-23-26-30-49, in Sunday's drawing.

The Giant Eagle gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It's the second time this month a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold in Westmoreland County. A ticket bought at Par Mar in Monessen matched all six winning numbers in the Feb. 10 drawing, winning $1.4 million.

More than 31,900 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winners who bought their tickets from a lottery retailer should immediately sign the back. Online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account after their claim has been processed.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have a computer randomly select them. The computer then randomly selects two more sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers for a total of 18. Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can buy up to 26 draws in advance.