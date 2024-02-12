Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers -- 8-12-22-25-28-29 -- in Saturday's drawing, winning the $1.4 million jackpot. The ticket was sold at Par Mar on Grand Boulevard in Monessen. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nearly 53,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winners who bought their tickets from a lottery retailer should immediately sign the back. Online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account after their claim has been processed.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have a computer randomly select them. The computer then randomly selects two more sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers for a total of 18. Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can buy up to 26 draws in advance.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all its proceeds to programs benefitting older residents, funding property tax and rent rebates, transportation and local services like senior centers and meals. The lottery has contributed more than $35.1 billion since it began selling tickets in 1972.