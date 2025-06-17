Mary, Queen of Saints Parish churchgoers question why priest is being moved

A priest in Beaver County is being removed from his parish, and hundreds of people are demanding answers from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Father Canice McMullen is leaving Mary, Queen of Saints Parish in Aliquippa on July 1, the diocese announced on Tuesday.

"His transfer is the result of several conversations with Father Canice regarding personal personnel matters," a post on Facebook from the diocese said.

"I cried," parishioner Emilie Hovanec Kisan said. "It's unjust, it's not right. It's time for us to fight and stand up for this. It's horrible."

She is one of many parishioners fighting to keep their beloved priest from leaving.

"He's relatable," Hovanec Kisan said. "He has done nothing but revitalize our parish, revitalize the community, and our area."

According to the diocese, McMullen is being reassigned to Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe. No one will comment on the specific reason for the move, though Hovanec Kisan has a guess.

"He was removed because a small group of individuals, who are upset and did not agree with his practices, complained week after week after week," she said.

Hovanec Kisan is taking to social media to spread her message, and more than 1,700 people have signed an online petition as of Tuesday night.

"It's to one, reinstate Father Canice and keep him at our Mary, Queen of Saints Parish," she said. "Or two, we need Bishop Zubik and Abbot Martin to come to our parish and address us parishioners and have a transparent conversation."

The diocese says newly-ordained Revered Dilbert Heater will take over. There's a farewell gathering scheduled for McMullen at Saint Titus Church on Sunday.