Martial arts instructor sexually assaulted 13-year-old during private lessons, police say

A martial arts instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old during private lessons, authorities in Allegheny County said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Friday that 22-year-old Steve Burnisky faces charges after the sexual assault investigation. His charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

County police said officers were called on March 9 to help with an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a martial arts studio. The investigation, authorities said, found that Burnisky sexually assaulted a 13-year-old on multiple occasions during private lessons. Burkisky was an instructor at the studio.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. As of Friday evening, he was awaiting his preliminary hearing, court records show. Police did not release any other information, including which martial arts studio Burnisky worked at.

Anyone with information about Burnisky's case or "potential additional incidents" can contact the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, the news release said.