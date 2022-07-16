Police: Man shot while out walking in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot while out for a walk in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said it happened around 7 a.m. on Atmore Street.

The victim told police officers he was out walking when he was shot. He was wounded in the left leg and taken to a local hospital, police said.

His condition is stable, investigators said.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.

