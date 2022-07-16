Police: Man shot while out walking in Marshall-Shadeland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot while out for a walk in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
Pittsburgh police said it happened around 7 a.m. on Atmore Street.
The victim told police officers he was out walking when he was shot. He was wounded in the left leg and taken to a local hospital, police said.
His condition is stable, investigators said.
Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.