PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mars hosts its annual light-up night celebration Saturday evening.

The fun happens from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. across the downtown district.

There will be a chili cookoff, a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., a parade at 7:30 p.m., a holiday market, free carriage rides, and of course, Santa, and Mrs. Claus.