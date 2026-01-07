Mars Borough, Adams Township to explore potential merger

Mars Borough and Adams Township will explore a potential merger.

Business owner Michael Porreca thinks this is just the beginning for Mars.

"It's trending the right way," said Porreca, owner of Mars Pizza. "The analogy I would make is that it's like a caterpillar getting out of its cocoon."

But that transition could soon include a merger with Adams Township.

"It's important that we're transparent with the taxpayers to let them know that they are going to be the end-all and the decision makers on what's going to go on here," said Russ Ford, chairman of the Adams Township Board of Supervisors.

Ford said he's watched the two communities work together for decades: sharing fire protection, ambulance service and even sewer operations. Ford said a potential merger could bring enhanced police coverage, easier operations, long-term financial boosts and infrastructure improvements.

"We've been talking for a long time about building a new library, trying to build it in the town of Mars," Ford said. "This will allow us to move forward with that project."

"In the Borough of Mars, we have some of the best officers we've ever had, but we don't have 24/7 coverage, and Adams certainly does, so that's one significant benefit right away," said Mike Fleming, president of Mars Borough Council.

Fleming wants the voters to decide if the two communities can do even better by working as one.

"There seems to be or certainly is a great deal of cost savings, and it looks like maybe we could move the community together as a whole in a very efficient and cost-effective way," Fleming said.

One big question that would need to be cleared up is the new name.

"We have discussed this already and believe both names should be in the actual final name," Ford said. "But really, we're gonna be wide open to listen to comments from both Adams Township and Mars."

If you care one way or the other, come out to a public meeting on Jan. 22 at Twelve Oaks Mansion.