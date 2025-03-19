Business owners in Market Square share concern over large crowds of kids causing issues

Some downtown businesses are sharing their concerns about large crowds of kids who have become a big problem for some shops in and around Market Square.

The crowds can number in the hundreds, business owners say, especially on the weekends, which are a critical time for the same businesses.

The kids are a constant problem for Dalton Nassar, who opened the Pittsburgh Pop-Up restaurant in September and Sawa Wine Bar in February.

"[They are] gathering en masse, blocking traffic, making issues on the sidewalks, fighting each other, getting in the ways of peoples' cars, on purpose, just to create chaos," Nassar said.

It's why walking around downtown you'll see "no loitering" signs. Multiple downtown businesses told KDKA they closed early because of the kids.

One Market Square business owner, who asked we not share her name to protect her safety, said they called the police three times Wednesday.

"So today we had problems with the kids hanging in front of our business, smoking pot, being rowdy, being loud, there will be 15 kids at a time just packed in front of our doors, our customers can't get in and out of our doors," they said. "I think it makes people shy away from the square in general."

When police are called they do respond and clear the kids out, Nassar said.

Signs at the 7-11 on Penn Avenue let kids know that more than four students aren't allowed inside the store at the same time.

"With there being nothing to do in the city this is where they come to congregate," Nassar said.

The secondary business owner we spoke with said because the kids don't have a safe place to go, she can't blame them. She also doesn't blame the police, saying Pennsylvania has weak loitering laws and that police are doing everything they can.

"The police hands are tied. Unless there are weapons involved, they can't really do anything. They can clear them out, but they leave and then it comes right back," Nassar said.

The secondary business owner we spoke with said they sank their retirement into their business but they have never broke even. With the problem of the kids and the major renovations to Market Square upcoming, and the disruptions that could come with them, she said it is possible she could have to close.

"You want to do this investment downtown, you also need to put your foot down and create or dispose of the chaos that's going on in the city as well," Nassar said.