Bishop Mark Eckman to be installed as 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

Mark Eckman being installed as the 13th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

Mark Eckman being installed as the 13th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

Mark Eckman being installed as the 13th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

Bishop Mark Eckman will be installed as the 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh on Monday, following the retirement of longtime former Bishop David Zubik.

Bishop Eckman will have the authority and responsibility to govern and care for the Catholic Church in the six counties of the Diocese of Pittsburgh: Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington, according to a news release from the diocese.

Solemn vespers took place in Saint Paul Cathedral on Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday's Installation Mass. The Installation Mass is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Those attending the service are asked to be seated by 1:30.

The Most Reverend Nelson J. Perez, metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia, will preside.

During the Mass, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio who represents Pope Leo XIV in the United States, will present Bishop Eckman with the official decree, also known as the papal "bull" from Pope Leo XIV, declaring his appointment to Pittsburgh.

Who is Bishop Mark Eckman?

A South Hills native, Bishop Eckman is a longtime Pittsburgh pastor who has also served in several diocesan-level roles. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop in 2022 and assisted Bishop Zubik with pastoral care of the diocese.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Eckman to succeed Bishop Zubik on June 4 due to Zubik reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.

"With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful," Bishop Eckman said at the time of his appointment. "Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope."