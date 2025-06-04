Watch CBS News
Local News

Pope Leo XIV accepts Bishop David Zubik's retirement from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, appoints new bishop

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pope Leo XIV accepts Bishop Zubik's resignation, appoints new bishop
Pope Leo XIV accepts Bishop Zubik's resignation, appoints new bishop 00:51

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will have its 13th bishop in its history. 

The Holy See announced that Pope Leo XV has accepted the resignation of Bishop David Zubik at 6 a.m. local time. Zubik reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last September. 

In his place, Pope Leo named Auxiliary Bishop Mark Eckman as the 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. 

"With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful," Bishop Eckman said. "Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope."

Bishop Eckman will be installed officially on Monday, July 14, 2025, in a special mass at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland. 

"I am both grateful and thrilled with this appointment," Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to clergy and staff. "Bishop Eckman knows the diocese, and we know him as an exceptional pastor, and outstanding administrator - truly an exemplary priest." 

Bishop Eckman has been an auxiliary bishop since 2022 and is a longtime parish priest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.