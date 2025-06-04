Pope Leo XIV accepts Bishop David Zubik's retirement from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, appoints new bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will have its 13th bishop in its history.

The Holy See announced that Pope Leo XV has accepted the resignation of Bishop David Zubik at 6 a.m. local time. Zubik reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last September.

In his place, Pope Leo named Auxiliary Bishop Mark Eckman as the 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

"With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful," Bishop Eckman said. "Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope."

Bishop Eckman will be installed officially on Monday, July 14, 2025, in a special mass at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

"I am both grateful and thrilled with this appointment," Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to clergy and staff. "Bishop Eckman knows the diocese, and we know him as an exceptional pastor, and outstanding administrator - truly an exemplary priest."

Bishop Eckman has been an auxiliary bishop since 2022 and is a longtime parish priest.