March for Babies walk returning to North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, the March for Babies walk returns to the North Shore.

It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the March of Dimes, as the organization works to reduce the risk of pre-term birth. All proceeds help bring health care resources and education to mothers and their babies, regardless of their ability to pay.

Corey Rodman now serves as a program ambassador after her daughter was born early at 35 weeks.

"Having a kid early, we spent the first 45 days in the NICU. We learned about the March of Dimes and used it as a resource and a community. My husband and I used it to learn about other families and other babies," Rodman said.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk kicks off around 10 a.m.

KDKA's Kristine Sorensen and Megan Schiller will serve as emcees of the event.

