Family of Marc Fogel asks for holiday cards to let him know "we haven't forgotten him"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of Marc Fogel is asking for people to send holiday cards to let him know that "we haven't forgotten him."

In a post to the Freedom For Marc Fogel Facebook Group, Anne Fogel, Marc's sister, requested cards for him to "let Marc know we haven't forgotten him and it also let the State department know the same."

Taken into custody in August 202 by Russian federal security forces, the Butler County native is in a Russian prison north of Moscow. He is two years into a 14-year prison sentence for having .06 ounces of medical cannabis in his possession at a Russian airport.

"He had three failed back operations and then he had a hip replacement because they were trying to get this pain gone," his mother, Malphine Fogel, told KDKA-TV earlier this year.

The Facebook post said all cards can be sent to:

American Citizen Services/ MHF

Consular Services

5430 Moscow Place

Department of State

Washington, DC 20521-5430

Anne Fogel asks for her brother's name to not be on the outside of the envelope and to not include anything "questionable, i.e. escape plans, war news, or anything about illegal activity." All the mail will be opened.

In a separate post in the group, Anne Fogel said if you do not know what to put in the card, write lyrics to an uplifting song or one that shares a time or place.

"The lyrics will help Marc recall music in his head and hopefully make him feel good," the post said.

The post goes on to say that the cards might not make it to Marc Fogel before Christmas, but it will be a "good day" when they do arrive.

"Thank you for keeping Marc in your thoughts and prayers and know that his family appreciates it," Anne Fogel said on Facebook.

Since Marc Fogel was detained, family and friends have been lobbying the United States Department of State to find a way to bring him home. In July, congressmen Mike Kelly and Chris Deluzio sponsored the Marc Fogel Act, which requires more transparency from the U.S. Department of State on how wrongful detainment determinations are made.