Lawmakers introduce resolution pushing for release of Marc Fogel from Russian prison

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Lawmakers are once again asking the U.S. Department of State to pressure Russia to release a local man being held in a prison there.

Taken into custody by Russian federal security forces in August 2021, Marc Fogel is in a Russian prison north of Moscow. He is two years into a 14-year prison sentence for having .06 ounces of medical cannabis in his possession.

"He had three failed back operations and then he had a hip replacement because they were trying to get this pain gone," said Malphine Fogel, his mother.

Since then, Marc's mom and friends have been lobbying the Department of State to find a way to get the Butler County native home.

"I just keep hoping something will happen," his mom said.

This week, congressmen Mike Kelly and Chris Deluzio crossed the aisle to sponsor the Marc Fogel Act, which requires more transparency from the Department of State on how wrongful detainment determinations are made.

"It's the State Department dragging its feet," Malphine said.

She said she talked to her son on the phone recently and he is doing his best to keep his spirits up.

"When he starts a conversation, he tries to really be up. But by the time the conversation is over, I can tell he's on the verge," Malphine said.

Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced their support of the legislation.

"It is wonderful the way they are working together on this," Malphine said.

For now, Marc, his mother and friends are counting the day, including July 28.

"Tomorrow is his 62nd birthday," she said.

"I am not sure he can survive another year," she added.