Marc-Andre Fleury joining Sidney Crosby, Team Canada for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury isn't hanging up the skates quite yet.

Fleury, who recently put the finishing touches on a 21-year NHL career, announced on Monday that he would join former teammate Sidney Crosby and Team Canada as an active participant for the upcoming IIHF Men's World Championship.

You really thought he was done...Flower is joining Team Canada for the World Championship 🌸 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5aelPR7yQ4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 5, 2025

"After we lost [on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights], I was like 'I'm done,' but a couple days goes by, and I was like, 'Yeah, I think that'd be pretty cool,'" Fleury told reporters. "I went home, my kids were crazy, and I was like, 'Geez, I gotta keep playing.'"

Fleury, who spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Wild, ended his career with the second-most wins among goalies in the history of the National Hockey League (575), trailing only Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur on the NHL's all-time wins list.

Fleury saw his final action for the Wild in Game 5 of their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights when starting goaltender Filip Gustavsson was unable to finish the contest as he was battling illness.

The 40-year-old Quebec native burst into the league as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2003 NHL Draft, selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fleury spent the first 13 years of his career in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups, before being selected in the 2017 Expansion Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

As a member of the Golden Knights, Fleury helped lead Vegas to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, the team's inaugural season in the NHL.

Fleury also had a brief spell with the Chicago Blackhawks before joining the Wild.