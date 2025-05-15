Man's body pulled from Monongahela River in Washington County

A man's body was pulled from the Monongahela River in Washington County on Wednesday evening.

The body, which has not been identified, was spotted by a tugboat near the old Brownsville lock wall, according to West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Todd King.

King says the heavy rains that hit the Pittsburgh region this week made the recovery mission of the body more difficult.

"Yeah, the water's up little bit higher than normal," King said. "It's at 14 feet. Our normal is about 11, so we've got a lot of debris in the water. Our two boats had to maneuver around debris and trees and barrels and just chunks that were on the river."

The Washington County Coroner says the man appeared to be between the ages of 30 and 50.

Pennsylvania State Police say it may be a previously reported missing person from Point Marion.