Fire under Grant Street blows manhole covers off in Downtown Pittsburgh

Part of Grant Street closed in Downtown Pittsburgh after reported underground explosion

A fire under Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh blew off manhole covers and caused black smoke to seep up aboveground on Monday.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said reports came in around noon about smoke coming out of several manholes after the covers blew off.

Firefighters and Duquesne Light learned that there was an electrical fire near Grant Street and Seventh, and the pressure and build up caused the manhole covers to blow off.

(Photo: James Santelli)

"It does appear that the issue was isolated to a series of wires here under Grant Street. We're in the process of turning power off to those wires that had caught fire," Pittsburgh Public Safety information officer Emily Bourne said.

It doesn't appear that anyone lost power and no buildings have reported smoke coming in, Bourne said.

One lane is closed on Grant Street but the plan is to have it fully open by rush hour.

No one was injured and no one was evacuated.