Man, woman shot in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man and woman were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police found a man and woman shot after a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds fired on Seneca Street around 3:40 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police said the victims were standing outside a home on Watson Street when someone got out of a vehicle, started firing and took off on Fifth Avenue towards Downtown. 

Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 4:46 PM

