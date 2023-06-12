Man, woman shot in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man and woman were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police found a man and woman shot after a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds fired on Seneca Street around 3:40 p.m.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the victims were standing outside a home on Watson Street when someone got out of a vehicle, started firing and took off on Fifth Avenue towards Downtown.
Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.