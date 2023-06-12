Man, woman shot in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man and woman were injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police found a man and woman shot after a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds fired on Seneca Street around 3:40 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victims were standing outside a home on Watson Street when someone got out of a vehicle, started firing and took off on Fifth Avenue towards Downtown.

Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating.