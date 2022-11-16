Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation

Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.

Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.

Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.

During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.

He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.