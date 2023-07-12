Man wanted on attempted homicide charges in Duquesne shooting turns himself in

Man shot in the face in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man wanted on attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Duquesne last month turned himself in on Wednesday.

Police had been looking for 33-year-old Bradley Middlebrook in connection with a shooting on June 25.

Police said officers found a man who had been shot in the face after they were called to Duquesne Place Drive shortly after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police there was an argument over custody of children before the shooting.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said Middlebrook surrendered on Wednesday morning at the Municipal Courts Building. Deputies took him into custody and processed him into the Allegheny County Jail.

Middlebrook is also facing charges of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

There's been no update on the victim's condition.