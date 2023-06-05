Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Fayette County.

State Police say that 44-year-old Christopher Connors is facing charges after firing two gunshots inside a home during an argument with a woman.

The woman was able to escape the home along with children.

When Connors wouldn't surrounder, the State Police's SERT team was activated.

He was taken into custody after a standoff lasted several hours when officers made their way into the home.

Troopers say there is no threat to the community.

It's unclear what specific charges Connors is facing.