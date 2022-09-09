Man taken into custody after firing gun during domestic dispute in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody following an overnight domestic incident in Ross Township.

First responders were called out to the 200 block of Bascom Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police say there was a struggle between a man and a female victim, and one gunshot was fired.

Police say the man turned himself into police shortly after they arrived.

He was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, strangulation, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

No one was hit or seriously injured in the incident.