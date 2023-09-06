2nd driver wanted in fatal South Side hit-and-run surrenders

Man accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run to stand trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run on the South Side earlier this year surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Anthony Leon Baldwin turned himself in at Pittsburgh Municipal Court at 2:30 p.m., one day after the other driver charged, Markel Pulliam, was ordered to stand trial.

Police said Zach Gleason was walking along West Carson Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 when he was hit by not one but two vehicles. The father of four was left to die in the road.

Over the last few months, Gleason's family appealed to those responsible to come forward, even saying they forgive them but want accountability.

"To lose a loved one and think like that, that's amazing. And I think Markel would say the same," Pulliam's attorney Blaine Jones said on Tuesday.

Eight months later, Pulliam turned himself in. He was allegedly driving without a license.

Baldwin was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and had been a fugitive until he turned himself in on Wednesday.