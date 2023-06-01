Police: Man stole more than $1,000 worth of items from Edgewood Planet Fitness gym-goers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Edgewood Police Department needs your help identifying a person wanted for stealing more than $1,000 worth of items at the Planet Fitness at Edgewood Towne Center.
Police said the man entered the gym around 8:30 a.m. on May 9 and walked into the men's locker room. Police said he then cut open two lockers, stole money from inside and took two car keys.
He then reportedly went to those vehicles and took items from inside before leaving the keys behind.
If you have any information, contact Edgewood police.
